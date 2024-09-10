Tuesday, September 10, 2024
The hotel rises 15 stories in the heart of downtown Columbus.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestOhio

NewcrestImage Purchases 194-Room DoubleTree Suites Hotel in Downtown Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — NewcrestImage has acquired the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Columbus Downtown in Ohio for an undisclosed price. The 15-floor hotel features 194 rooms, all of which are suites. The property is convenient to the Ohio State Capital complex and the Greater Columbus Convention Center as well as two miles from the Ohio State University. Amenities include nearly 7,000 square feet of conference space, concierge services, a business center, fitness center, lounge and full-service restaurant, The Presidents Dining room. Tim Osborne and Spencer Davidson of Hunter Hotel Advisors represented the institutional seller in the transaction.

