NewcrestImage Sells 132-Room Hyatt House Hotel in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

The Hyatt House hotel in Frisco totals 132 rooms.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based hospitality developer NewcrestImage has sold the 132-room Hyatt House hotel in Frisco. The pet-friendly hotel offers amenities such as a fitness center, pool, business center, meeting rooms and a complimentary breakfast. NewcrestImage sold the property, which it completed in 2016, to an undisclosed hospitality group based in the Northeast.