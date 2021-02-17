REBusinessOnline

NewcrestImage Sells 132-Room Hyatt House Hotel in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

Hyatt-House-Frisco

The Hyatt House hotel in Frisco totals 132 rooms.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based hospitality developer NewcrestImage has sold the 132-room Hyatt House hotel in Frisco. The pet-friendly hotel offers amenities such as a fitness center, pool, business center, meeting rooms and a complimentary breakfast. NewcrestImage sold the property, which it completed in 2016, to an undisclosed hospitality group based in the Northeast.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  