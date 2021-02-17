NewcrestImage Sells 132-Room Hyatt House Hotel in Frisco
FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based hospitality developer NewcrestImage has sold the 132-room Hyatt House hotel in Frisco. The pet-friendly hotel offers amenities such as a fitness center, pool, business center, meeting rooms and a complimentary breakfast. NewcrestImage sold the property, which it completed in 2016, to an undisclosed hospitality group based in the Northeast.
