REBusinessOnline

NewcrestImage Sells Two Hotels Totaling 181 Rooms in Amarillo

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

Hyatt-Place-Amarillo

The Hyatt Place hotel in Amarillo totals 91 rooms.

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Dallas-based hospitality developer and management firm NewcrestImage has sold the 91-room Hyatt Place and 90-room Tru by Hilton hotels in Amarillo. Two different affiliates of locally based investment firm KAMP Hotels LLC purchased the properties, both of which rise four stories, for undisclosed prices. NewcrestImage continues to operate two hotels in downtown Amarillo: a 107-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 226-room Embassy Suites.

