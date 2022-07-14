REBusinessOnline

NewcrestImage to Acquire Four La Quinta Hotels in California, Texas, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, California, Hospitality, Western

La-Quinta-LAX-Los-Angeles-CA

NewcrestImage purchased La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham LAX in Los Angeles as part of a four-property hotel portfolio acquisition.

DALLAS — Dallas-based NewcrestImage has agreed to purchase four La Quinta by Wyndham-branded hotels, totaling 696 rooms. A joint venture between Highgate and Cerberus sold the properties for an undisclosed price.

The hotels include La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham LAX in Los Angeles; La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif.; La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Phoenix North in Phoenix; and La Quinta Inn & Suites DFW Airport South/Irving in Irving, Texas.

The acquisition of the LAX property marks NewcrestImage’s first gateway location in California.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  