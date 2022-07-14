NewcrestImage to Acquire Four La Quinta Hotels in California, Texas, Arizona
DALLAS — Dallas-based NewcrestImage has agreed to purchase four La Quinta by Wyndham-branded hotels, totaling 696 rooms. A joint venture between Highgate and Cerberus sold the properties for an undisclosed price.
The hotels include La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham LAX in Los Angeles; La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif.; La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Phoenix North in Phoenix; and La Quinta Inn & Suites DFW Airport South/Irving in Irving, Texas.
The acquisition of the LAX property marks NewcrestImage’s first gateway location in California.
