Monday, June 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Newell Brands Signs 180,000 SF Office Lease at Queen Building in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Newell Brands, a manufacturer of consumer products including Sharpie, Contigo and Rubbermaid, has signed a 180,000-square-foot office lease at the Queen Building within Concourse Office Park in Atlanta. According to Cushman & Wakefield, which arranged the lease, this marks the largest office lease within Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket since 2018.

The tenant will relocate from its current headquarters in nearby Sandy Springs. Building & Land Technology is the landlord. Leases at the Queen Building (and its sister property, the King Building) over the past 12 months have totaled 361,133 square feet. Other new tenants include NICE Systems, IMA Financial Group, Snellings Walters and Atlanticus.

You may also like

Atlanta BeltLine, Invest Atlanta Approve $172M Budget for...

Bob Mills Furniture Signs 114,396 SF Industrial Lease...

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 25,000 SF Recreation...

JLL Arranges Sale of 352-Unit AMLI Doral Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Penn...

MCB Real Estate Breaks Ground on 60,000 SF...

Chick-fil-A, Hounds Town USA to Open at Mixed-Use...

Jordon Perlmutter & Co., Rockefeller Group Open 200,000...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6,039 SF...