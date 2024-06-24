Newell Brands Signs 180,000 SF Office Lease at Queen Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Newell Brands, a manufacturer of consumer products including Sharpie, Contigo and Rubbermaid, has signed a 180,000-square-foot office lease at the Queen Building within Concourse Office Park in Atlanta. According to Cushman & Wakefield, which arranged the lease, this marks the largest office lease within Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket since 2018.

The tenant will relocate from its current headquarters in nearby Sandy Springs. Building & Land Technology is the landlord. Leases at the Queen Building (and its sister property, the King Building) over the past 12 months have totaled 361,133 square feet. Other new tenants include NICE Systems, IMA Financial Group, Snellings Walters and Atlanticus.