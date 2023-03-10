NewForm Acquires 40,000 SF Historic Building in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON —NewForm Real Estate has acquired a historic building located at 917 Franklin St. in downtown Houston that consists of roughly 35,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail space. The six-story building originally opened in 1904 as Commercial National Bank. NewForm is planning a complete overhaul of the building, including upgrades to the façade, lobby, windows, restrooms, utility systems and office suites. The locally based investment firm has hired CBRE to lease the office space and Transwestern to lease the retail space.