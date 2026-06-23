Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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DevelopmentOfficeRetailTexas

NewForm Real Estate Completes 50,738 SF Adaptive Reuse Project Near Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Local developer NewForm Real Estate has completed a 50,738-square-foot adaptive reuse project near downtown Houston. The project converted the historic, six-story Commercial National Bank Building at 917 Franklin St., which was originally constructed in 1904, into a modern office facility with 3,390 square feet of retail/restaurant space. The restoration involved exterior façade work, window repairs, masonry cleaning and upgraded lighting. Stream Realty Partners is leasing the office space, and Rebel Retail Advisors is leasing the retail/restaurant space.

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