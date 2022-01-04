NewLake Purchases 70,000 SF Cannabis Facility in Chaffee, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

CHAFFEE, MO. — NewLake Capital Partners Inc. has purchased a 70,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in the southeastern Missouri town of Chaffee. NewLake’s total investment in the property will be $21.1 million, which includes $16 million at closing and a $5.1 million commitment to fund tenant improvement allowances and building renovations. Organic Remedies is the tenant.