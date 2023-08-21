Monday, August 21, 2023
Mount-Pocono-Commerce-Center
Mount Pocono Commerce Center will total 1.2 million square feet.
Development Industrial Loans Northeast Pennsylvania

Newland Capital Group to Develop 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MOUNT POCONO, PA. — Newland Capital Group will develop Mount Pocono Commerce Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located roughly midway between Scranton and Allentown in eastern Pennsylvania. The project is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed third-party logistics group and will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 196 loading docks, four drive-in doors, 384 trailer stalls and 200-foot truck court depths. David Pelaia and Chad Morgan of JLL arranged a senior construction loan through Axos Bank and mezzanine financing from Fidelity Investments, as well as joint venture equity from an undisclosed partner, for the project. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

