Newland Capital Group to Develop 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

MOUNT POCONO, PA. — Newland Capital Group will develop Mount Pocono Commerce Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located roughly midway between Scranton and Allentown in eastern Pennsylvania. The project is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed third-party logistics group and will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 196 loading docks, four drive-in doors, 384 trailer stalls and 200-foot truck court depths. David Pelaia and Chad Morgan of JLL arranged a senior construction loan through Axos Bank and mezzanine financing from Fidelity Investments, as well as joint venture equity from an undisclosed partner, for the project. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.