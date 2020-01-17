Newland Unveils Plans for Phase II of 735-Acre The Grove Frisco Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Newland Communities has unveiled plans for Phase II of The Grove Frisco, a 735-acre mixed-use project located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Phase II will include a 424-unit apartment community developed by JPI as well as 129 townhomes and an unspecified amount of retail and dining space. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter. Phase I of the project featured single-family homes and 25 acres of communal outdoor space that includes a fishing pond, city park and 4.5 miles of walking trails.