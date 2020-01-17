REBusinessOnline

Newland Unveils Plans for Phase II of 735-Acre The Grove Frisco Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Newland Communities has unveiled plans for Phase II of The Grove Frisco, a 735-acre mixed-use project located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Phase II will include a 424-unit apartment community developed by JPI as well as 129 townhomes and an unspecified amount of retail and dining space. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter. Phase I of the project featured single-family homes and 25 acres of communal outdoor space that includes a fishing pond, city park and 4.5 miles of walking trails.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020