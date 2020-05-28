REBusinessOnline

Newline Interactive Signs 48,160 SF Industrial Lease at Parc Northeast in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Newline Interactive Inc., a manufacturer of corporate interactive displays, has signed a 48,160-square-foot industrial lease at Parc Northeast, a 434,640-square-foot industrial development located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Josh Barnes of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Jackson-Shaw, in the lease negotiations. Parc Northeast, a newly built speculative property, is now 50 percent leased.

