Newmark Arranges $105M Sale of Office Campus Near Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

One Investors Way is surrounded by a biomanufacturing-anchored campus that serves as home to a two-building flagship for Moderna and a 260-unit apartment community.

NORWOOD, MASS. — Newmark has arranged the $105 million sale of One Investors Way, a 54-acre office campus in Norwood, located southwest of Boston. The site houses a 236,566-square-foot office building that is primed for repositioning, as well as land for new development. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Will Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between U.S. Realty Advisors and Bain Capital Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.