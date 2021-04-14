REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $105M Sale of Office Campus Near Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

One-Investors-Way-Norwood-Massachusetts

One Investors Way is surrounded by a biomanufacturing-anchored campus that serves as home to a two-building flagship for Moderna and a 260-unit apartment community.

NORWOOD, MASS. — Newmark has arranged the $105 million sale of One Investors Way, a 54-acre office campus in Norwood, located southwest of Boston. The site houses a 236,566-square-foot office building that is primed for repositioning, as well as land for new development. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Will Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between U.S. Realty Advisors and Bain Capital Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews