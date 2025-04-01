Newmark Arranges $110M Loan for Refinancing of Cityfront Place Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Newmark has arranged a $110 million loan for the refinancing of Cityfront Place, a 39-story luxury apartment tower in downtown Chicago. The borrowers, Strategic Properties of North America and Mirae Asset Securities, acquired the 480-unit property in 2020 and implemented a renovation plan, modernizing unit interiors and common areas while maintaining occupancy above 95 percent throughout the improvement period. The renovations contributed to a more than 60 percent increase in net operating income.

Positioned along the Chicago River in the Streeterville neighborhood, Cityfront Place offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor pool, rooftop terrace, resident lounge, indoor parking and direct access to the Riverwalk.

Charles Han, Henry Stimler, Bill Weber, Matt Mense, Dan Sarsfield and Ricky Warner of Newmark arranged the financing.