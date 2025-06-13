Friday, June 13, 2025
The Perrin will feature a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 380 parking spaces.
Newmark Arranges $111M Construction Loan for Perrin Multifamily Development in Miami

by Abby Cox

MIAMI — Newmark has arranged a $111 million construction loan for The Perrin, a 310-unit multifamily development located at 901 SW 3rd Ave. in Miami’s Brickell district. Danny Matz of Newmark secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, The Empira Group. Goldman Sachs provided the loan. The 26-story project will feature a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 380 parking spaces. Amenities at the property will include a fitness center with a yoga room, coworking spaces, entertainment lounge, resort-style pool with cabanas, barbecue grills, a rooftop Zen garden and a tea room. The development also offers immediate access to I-95 and the Brickell Metrorail station.

The Perrin, which is Empira’s first high-rise development in the United States, is slated for completion in 2028.

