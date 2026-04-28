Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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28-Newbury-St.-Boston
The retail space at 28 Newbury St. in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood houses Cartier’s only New England boutique.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Newmark Arranges $113.5M Sale of Two Boston Retail Properties

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Newmark has arranged the $113.5 million sale of two retail properties in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The properties are located at 4-6 and 28 Newbury St. and were custom-designed to house flagship stores of luxury retailers Chanel and Cartier, respectively. The Chanel store spans 10,328 square feet across two stories, and the Cartier store totals 18,942 square feet. Robert Griffin, Geoffrey Millerd and Paul Penman of Newmark represented the seller, ASG Equities, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Acadia Realty Trust and Osiris Ventures. Alex Foshay, Victoria Radman, Casey O’Brien and Christian Reenstierna, also with Newmark, provided support on the deal.

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