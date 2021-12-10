Newmark Arranges $123.5M Sale of Westerly Multifamily Community Near Walt Disney World Resort

Built in 2021, The Westerly is a 348,801-square-foot, LEED-certified apartment community with six four-story, elevator-serviced buildings. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 991 square feet.

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — Newmark has arranged the $123.5 million sale of The Westerly, a 352-unit multifamily community in Winter Garden, about 15 miles from Orlando. Fore Property Co. and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC sold the recently completed property to Fort Lauderdale-based Ortsac Capital Group.

Unit features include LED energy-efficient lighting, hardwood style floors, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washers and dryers, oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, walk-in shower and patio and balconies.

Community amenities include a two-story clubroom, resort-style swimming pool, two fitness centers, sauna room, wine room with multiple gathering areas and a conference room. The property also offers a package service and has a maintenance and property manager onsite. Rents range from $1,545 to $3,150 per month, according to Apartments.com.

Located at 14680 Westerly Drive, The Westerly is situated three miles from Walt Disney World Resort, 26 miles from Orlando International Airport and 25.7 miles from downtown Orlando. Additionally, the property is near medical employment centers including Orlando Health ER and Medical Pavilion Horizon West, AdventHealth Winter Garden and Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital.

The sale is Ortsac Capital Group’s first acquisition in Central Florida, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

Scott Ramey, Brad Downing and Paul Grant of Newmark represented the sellers in the transaction. Additionally, Matthew Williams, Brian Kochan and Kyle Schlitt of Newmark secured $71 million in acquisition financing from Nationwide Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the buyer.

— Julia Sanders