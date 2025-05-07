Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Newmark Arranges $125M Loan for Refinancing of Regional Self-Storage Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Newmark has arranged a $125 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 19 self-storage properties that are primarily (13 facilities) located in Pennsylvania. The other six properties are scattered across Maryland, New Jersey, Indiana and Kentucky. Collectively, the portfolio totals roughly1.2 million net rentable square feet of space across nearly 10,000 units and has maintained an average occupancy rate of 91 percent over the past decade. Jonathan Firestone, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Clint Frease, John Caraviello, Aaron Swerdlin and Andrew Warin of Newmark arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. PGIM Real Estate provided the debt.

