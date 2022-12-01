REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $127.4M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Manhattan’s SoHo District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office, Retail

575-Broadway-Manhattan

The building at 575 Broadway in SoHo is located adjacent to the Prince Street subway station and a short walk from the Spring Street and Broadway-Lafayette stations.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $127.4 million loan for the refinancing of 575 Broadway, a 176,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. American business magnate John Jacob Astor originally developed the building in 1882, and in 1991, the property was redesigned to become the Guggenheim Museum SoHo. The museum subsequently occupied the site for the next decade. Today, the property is owned by entrepreneur Peter Brant and houses an array of traditional office and retail users such as Estee Lauder, H&M and the New York City flagship location of Prada. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer and Nick Scribani of Newmark arranged the loan through Citigroup and Société Générale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  