Newmark Arranges $127.4M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Manhattan’s SoHo District

The building at 575 Broadway in SoHo is located adjacent to the Prince Street subway station and a short walk from the Spring Street and Broadway-Lafayette stations.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $127.4 million loan for the refinancing of 575 Broadway, a 176,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. American business magnate John Jacob Astor originally developed the building in 1882, and in 1991, the property was redesigned to become the Guggenheim Museum SoHo. The museum subsequently occupied the site for the next decade. Today, the property is owned by entrepreneur Peter Brant and houses an array of traditional office and retail users such as Estee Lauder, H&M and the New York City flagship location of Prada. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer and Nick Scribani of Newmark arranged the loan through Citigroup and Société Générale.