Newmark Arranges $140M Recapitalization for Corso Atlanta Seniors Housing Community

ATLANTA — Newmark has arranged the $140 million recapitalization for Corso Atlanta, a 203-unit upscale seniors housing community located at 3200 Howell Mill Road in the city’s West Paces Ferry area.

Newmark’s Healthcare & Alternative Real Estate Assets group secured the 10-year Freddie Mac senior loan, which features five years of interest-only payments, and secured a preferred equity investment from Kayne Anderson Real Estate Debt. Sarah Anderson, Chad Lavender, Ryan Maconachy, Mills Poynor and Ben McElroy of Newmark facilitated the recapitalization on behalf of the borrower, Galerie Living.

Corso Atlanta features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences, along with high-end amenities including chef-led dining options, a heated swimming pool, fitness center, full-service salon, multiple outdoor spaces, a theater, floral shop and a gift boutique.