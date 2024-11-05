Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Galerie Living owns and operates Corso Atlanta, an upscale seniors housing community that features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences.
GeorgiaLoansSeniors HousingSoutheast

Newmark Arranges $140M Recapitalization for Corso Atlanta Seniors Housing Community

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Newmark has arranged the $140 million recapitalization for Corso Atlanta, a 203-unit upscale seniors housing community located at 3200 Howell Mill Road in the city’s West Paces Ferry area.

Newmark’s Healthcare & Alternative Real Estate Assets group secured the 10-year Freddie Mac senior loan, which features five years of interest-only payments, and secured a preferred equity investment from Kayne Anderson Real Estate Debt. Sarah Anderson, Chad Lavender, Ryan Maconachy, Mills Poynor and Ben McElroy of Newmark facilitated the recapitalization on behalf of the borrower, Galerie Living.

Corso Atlanta features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences, along with high-end amenities including chef-led dining options, a heated swimming pool, fitness center, full-service salon, multiple outdoor spaces, a theater, floral shop and a gift boutique.

You may also like

Welsh Semiconductor Manufacturer IQE Plans to Invest $305M...

Red Rock Delivers 519,792 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Berkadia Secures Equity for Recapitalization of Two Multifamily...

NAI Merin Hunter Codman Sells Shopping Center Near...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 334,000 SF Industrial Building...

PCCP Provides $85M Acquisition Loan for Three-Building Industrial...

CBRE Arranges $22.8M Refinancing for Trailhead at the...

Equity Oak Ventures Receives $12.2M in Financing for...

Northmarq Arranges $41.8M Sale of South Tryon Apartments...