Newmark Arranges $145M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Apartment Building

PHILADELPHIA — Newmark has arranged a $145 million loan for the refinancing of Josephine, a 255-unit apartment building in Philadelphia. The 27-story building is located at 1620 Sansom St. within the Center City District and includes more than 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space across two floors. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool with a bar and lounge area, rooftop terrace, club lounge with games and a demonstration kitchen, a fitness center, spa areas, coworking lounge, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani and Samuel Speciale of Newmark arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, Nashville-based developer Southern Land Co.