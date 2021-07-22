REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $147.5M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Office Complex

President’s Plaza recently underwent a $20 million renovation.

CHICAGO — Newmark has arranged a $147.5 million loan for the refinancing of President’s Plaza in Chicago. The Class A office complex spans 830,789 square feet and is located on West Bryn Mawr Avenue. The property recently underwent a $20 million renovation. Amenities include a lounge with a bar, pool tables and TVs, as well as a café, outdoor terrace and a fitness center operated by Midtown Fitness. Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Chris Kramer, Nick Scribani, Eden Abraham and Ben Kroll of Newmark arranged the loan with Bank of America. Angelo Gordon Real Estate and Glenstar Properties were the borrowers.

