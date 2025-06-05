Newmark Arranges 150,000 SF Industrial Lease in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. — Newmark has arranged a 150,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. According to LoopNet Inc., the newly constructed building at 40 Enterprise Ave. features a clear height of 40 feet, two drive-in bays, 46 exterior dock doors and 141 car parking spaces. Kyle Eaton, Robert Loderstedt, Michael Schipper and Haylee McCabe of Newmark represented the tenant, CEVA Logistics, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.