REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $150M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

295-Fifth-Avenue

The office building at 295 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan rises 19 stories and totals 710,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $150 million loan for the refinancing of 295 Fifth Avenue, a 19-story, 710,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Christopher Kramer, Nick Scribani, Ben Kroll and Holden Witkoff of Newmark arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate. Deutsche Bank provided the loan. The sponsor will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements such as a remodel of the lobby and an overhaul of the building’s windows, elevators and HVAC systems.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  