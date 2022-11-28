Newmark Arranges $150M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

The office building at 295 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan rises 19 stories and totals 710,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $150 million loan for the refinancing of 295 Fifth Avenue, a 19-story, 710,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Christopher Kramer, Nick Scribani, Ben Kroll and Holden Witkoff of Newmark arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate. Deutsche Bank provided the loan. The sponsor will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements such as a remodel of the lobby and an overhaul of the building’s windows, elevators and HVAC systems.