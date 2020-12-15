Newmark Arranges $16.2M Sale of Net-Leased Retail Property in Walla Walla, Washington

WALLA WALLA, WASH. — Newmark has arranged the sale of a single-tenant, net-leased retail building located at 450 N. Wilbur Ave. in Walla Walla. A Hawaii-based buyer acquired the asset from a publicly traded REIT for $16.2 million.

A national grocer occupies the 60,026-square-foot building, which is situated within Eastgate Marketplace Shopping Center, under a long-term lease.

Matt Berres, Samer Khalil, Billy Sleeth and Paul Sleeth of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.