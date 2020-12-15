REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $16.2M Sale of Net-Leased Retail Property in Walla Walla, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Retail, Washington, Western

WALLA WALLA, WASH. — Newmark has arranged the sale of a single-tenant, net-leased retail building located at 450 N. Wilbur Ave. in Walla Walla. A Hawaii-based buyer acquired the asset from a publicly traded REIT for $16.2 million.

A national grocer occupies the 60,026-square-foot building, which is situated within Eastgate Marketplace Shopping Center, under a long-term lease.

Matt Berres, Samer Khalil, Billy Sleeth and Paul Sleeth of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  