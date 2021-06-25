REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $16.5M Sale of 366-Bed Community Near Ole Miss

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mississippi, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Lafayette Place

Lafayette Place is a 366-bed student housing community located at 1711 Anderson Road near the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.

OXFORD, MISS. — Newmark has arranged the $16.5 million sale of Lafayette Place, a 366-bed student housing community located at 1711 Anderson Road near the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.

The community offers fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style saltwater pool, an outdoor grilling area, a beach volleyball court, 24-hour computer lab with study areas, and a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center.

Renovations were recently completed on 41 percent of the property’s units, which included the addition of new granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring and new appliances, faucets and sinks. The property’s clubhouse was also recently updated.

Ryan Lang, Jack Brett and Bo Flurry of Newmark represented the seller, DLP Holdings, in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed. This is the second student housing transaction Newmark has executed in Oxford this year, following the sale of the nearby The Retreat at Oxford.

