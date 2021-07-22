REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $16.6M Sale of Cold Storage, Ice Production Facility in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Net Lease, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of a cold storage and ice production plant in Las Vegas. ZNZ Enterprises sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $16.6 million.

Located at 1201 Searles Ave., the 100,991-square-foot property is fully triple-net leased to Reddy Ice Corp. The facility has operated as an ice production and cold storage facility since 1983. Reddy Ice has operated at the facility since 1999.

Michael Zobrist, Lauren Tabeek and Jeffrey Price of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

