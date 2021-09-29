Newmark Arranges $19M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Warren, New Jersey

Pictured is 45-Technology Drive , one of the two office buildings in Warren, New Jersey, recently sold by Ivy Realty and Waterfall Asset Management.

WARREN, N.J. — Newmark has arranged the $19 million sale of two office buildings totaling 140,000 square feet in Warren, located about 30 miles outside New York City. At the time of sale, the properties were 81 percent leased to R&D, technology, product development, distribution, assembly and office users. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Steven Schultz and Dan Reider of Newmark represented the seller, a joint venture between Ivy Realty and Waterfall Asset Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer.