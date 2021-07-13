REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $20.3M CMBS Loan for Refinancing Retail Condo in Queens

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $20.3 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a 26,000-square-foot retail condominium located in the Long Island City area of Queens. The property, which consists of 14,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 11,400 square feet of below-grade space, is situated within The Prime, a 71-unit luxury condo building. The majority of the ground-floor space is leased to Trader Joe’s, which opened earlier this month. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub and Daniel Fromm of Newmark arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Ladder Capital on behalf of the borrower, Circle F Capital.

