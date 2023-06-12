Newmark Arranges $20.4M Sale of Distribution Facility in Metro D.C.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. — Newmark has arranged the $20.4 million sale of a distribution facility located at 8700 Ritchie Drive in Capitol Heights. The property, which comprises 103,193 square feet, was fully leased to HD Supply, REW Materials and The General Services Administration (GSA) at the time of sale. Cris Abramson, Ben McCarty and Nicholas Signor of Newmark represented the seller, a joint venture between The Pinkard Group and Principal Asset Management, in the transaction. LBA Realty acquired the property.