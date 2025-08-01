Newmark Arranges $218M Sale of Link at Uptown Office Building in Dallas

DALLAS — Newmark has arranged the $218 million sale of The Link at Uptown, a 25-story office building in Dallas. Completed in 2021, The Link at Uptown spans 292,000 square feet and is home to tenants such as Houlihan Lokey, PMG and McGuireWoods. Amenities include a customer lounge, fitness and conference centers and an outdoor terrace with an activity lawn. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill, Gary Carr and Austin Sheahan of Newmark represented the seller and developer, Kaizen Development Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was Atlanta-based REIT Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ).