Newmark Arranges $230M Loan for Refinancing of Mixed-Use Property in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $230 million loan for the refinancing of 520-524 Broadway, a mixed-use property totaling 235,000 square feet in the SoHo district of Lower Manhattan. The property consists of two buildings that were both constructed in the early 1900s and that feature a combined 180,000 square feet of office space and 55,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to tenants such as Balthazar and Lululemon, with Abercrombie & Fitch soon to join the roster. Jordan Roeschlaub and Nick Scribani of Newmark arranged the debt through Barings on behalf of the owner, Northwood Investors, a firm with about a dozen offices across the United States and the United Kingdom.