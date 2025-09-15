Monday, September 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

Newmark Arranges $230M Loan for Refinancing of Mixed-Use Property in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $230 million loan for the refinancing of 520-524 Broadway, a mixed-use property totaling 235,000 square feet in the SoHo district of Lower Manhattan. The property consists of two buildings that were both constructed in the early 1900s and that feature a combined 180,000 square feet of office space and 55,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to tenants such as Balthazar and Lululemon, with Abercrombie & Fitch soon to join the roster. Jordan Roeschlaub and Nick Scribani of Newmark arranged the debt through Barings on behalf of the owner, Northwood Investors, a firm with about a dozen offices across the United States and the United Kingdom.

You may also like

Merchants Capital Provides $25.2M in Financing for Lower...

PACE Equity Provides $63.3M in C-PACE Financing for...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $12.5M Sale of Metro...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 104,220 SF Industrial Facility...

Colliers Brokers $3.4M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Northmarq Arranges $38M Refinancing for Bowers Residences in...

Accesso Secures Loan Extension for 57-Story IDS Center...

ACRES Capital Provides $30.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

NewcrestImage Opens 105-Room Boutique Hotel in Atlantic City,...