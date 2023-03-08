Newmark Arranges $240M Joint Venture Financing for Recapitalization of Midwest Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

Pictured is 30860 Sierra Drive in Chesterfield Township, Mich. (Photo courtesy of Burton-Katzman)

BINGHAM FARMS, MICH. AND NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged $240 million in joint venture financing on behalf of Bingham Farms-based Burton-Katzman and New York City-based DRA Advisors for the recapitalization of 24 light industrial properties in the Midwest. The portfolio totals more than 2.2 million square feet and is 99 percent leased. With over 40 tenants on the rent roll, no tenant occupies more than 15 percent of the portfolio’s total square footage. The venture will target value-add returns by acquiring industrial assets across the Midwest where rents are below market.

Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly and Eden Abraham of Newmark arranged the venture and financing. Daniel Canvasser of Newmark provided regional support. Burton-Katzman is a fully integrated real estate company with an emphasis on the industrial market. DRA Advisors is an investment advisor specializing in real estate investment and management services for institutional and private investors.