EL PASO, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged a 24,787-square-foot lease renewal at Vista Del Sol Industrial Park in El Paso. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 12135 Esther Lama Drive was built in 1994 and totals 189,025 square feet. Reid Blynn, Blake Anderson, Nick Pickard, Thomas McDugall, Jim Belcher, Stephen Cook and Mike Spaeder of Newmark represented the tenant, packaging company SupplyOne Tucson, in the lease negotiations. PIRES International represented the undisclosed landlord.