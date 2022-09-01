Newmark Arranges $260M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

The office building known as 75 Rock in Manhattan's Plaza District totals 627,000 square feet. The property was originally built in 1947.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $260 million loan for the refinancing of 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 627,000-square-foot office building located within Midtown Manhattan’s Plaza District. Office users at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, which was originally constructed in 1947, include WeWork and Bank of America, and American Girl anchors the ground-floor retail space. Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly and Nick Scribani of Newmark arranged the financing through Bank of America and Carlyle Group. The borrower, RXR Realty, originally acquired the leasehold interest in the asset in 2013 and has subsequently invested $150 million in capital improvements. RXR Realty also operates its New York City headquarters out of the building.