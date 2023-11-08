Newmark Arranges 27,581 SF Office Lease in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Newmark has arranged a 27,581-square-foot office lease at 11 Dupont, a six-story, 153,228-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle district. The tenant is American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a public policy think tank. Brendan Owen, Ed Clark and Max Planning of Newmark represented the landlord, The RMR Group, in the lease transaction. Mark Wooters and Aaron Pomerantz of Cushman & Wakefield represented AEI. The RMR Group recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation to 11 Dupont.