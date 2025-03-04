Tuesday, March 4, 2025
The apartment buildings at 63-67 Wall Street were originally constructed as office buildings in the 1920s and were converted to multifamily about 20 years ago.
Newmark Arranges $275M Loan for Refinancing of Lower Manhattan Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $275 million loan for the refinancing of 63-67 Wall Street, an apartment complex in Lower Manhattan that comprises 816 units across two buildings. The buildings were originally constructed for office use: 67 Wall Street was built in 1921 as the headquarters for the Munson Shipping Co., and 63 Wall Street was built in 1928 as the headquarters for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. The buildings were converted into apartments in 2006 and 2004, respectively. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace with a lounge and grilling stations, game room, golf simulator, library, children’s playroom and a business center. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani and Chris Kramer of Newmark arranged the financing on behalf of the owner, a partnership between Boston-based real estate private equity firm Rockpoint and investment and management firm Brooksville Co. Apollo Global Management provided the loan. The partnership acquired the buildings in 2016 and has since invested in capital improvements.

