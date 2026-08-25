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201-Hudson-by-Urby-Jersey-City
In addition to arranging construction financing for 201 Hudson by Urby,a new apartment tower in Jersey City, Newmark advised Urby and Rockpoint on the joint venture capitalization and purchase of the land.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Newmark Arranges $277M Construction Loan for Jersey City Apartment Tower

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Newmark has arranged a $277 million construction loan for 201 Hudson — by Urby, a 69-story apartment building that is being developed in Jersey City’s Paulus Hook neighborhood. The building will have 748 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, social and coworking spaces and outdoor recreation areas. Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer, Holden Witkoff and Jack Fenton of Newmark arranged the loan through Truist Financial. The developer is a joint venture between Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, and Urby, a hospitality-driven multifamily developer. The development was first announced this summer.

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