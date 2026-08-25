Newmark Arranges $277M Construction Loan for Jersey City Apartment Tower

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Newmark has arranged a $277 million construction loan for 201 Hudson — by Urby, a 69-story apartment building that is being developed in Jersey City’s Paulus Hook neighborhood. The building will have 748 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, social and coworking spaces and outdoor recreation areas. Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer, Holden Witkoff and Jack Fenton of Newmark arranged the loan through Truist Financial. The developer is a joint venture between Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, and Urby, a hospitality-driven multifamily developer. The development was first announced this summer.