Aria-Victoria
Units at Aria Victoria are furnished with walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, stackable washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Newmark Arranges $28.8M Sale of Apartment Complex in Victoria, Texas

by Taylor Williams

VICTORIA, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the $28.8 million sale of Aria Victoria, an apartment complex located about 85 miles north of Corpus Christi in South Texas. According to Aparttments.com, the property was built in 2015 and totals 240 units. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, grilling stations, dog park and an outdoor lounge. Brad Shaffer of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Aria Victoria Apartments LLC.

