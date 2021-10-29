Newmark Arranges $28M Sale of Office Building in Pomona, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

LERETA occupies the two-story, 93,365-square-foot office building at 901 Corporate Center Drive in Pomona, Calif.

POMONA, CALIF. — Newmark has brokered the sale of 901 Corporate, a two-story office building located at 901 Corporate Center Drive in Pomona. Foremost Corporate sold the property to The Korda Group for $28 million, or $291 per square foot, in an off-market transaction.

Lereta, a tax and flood services provider, occupies the 96,365-square-foot property. The building was constructed in 1989 and underwent an extensive tenant buildout in 2020.

Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Ken White, Brunson Howard and Brandon White of Newmark represented the seller, while Andrey Mindirgasov of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal.