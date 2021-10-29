REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $28M Sale of Office Building in Pomona, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

901-Corporate-Pomona-CA

LERETA occupies the two-story, 93,365-square-foot office building at 901 Corporate Center Drive in Pomona, Calif.

POMONA, CALIF. — Newmark has brokered the sale of 901 Corporate, a two-story office building located at 901 Corporate Center Drive in Pomona. Foremost Corporate sold the property to The Korda Group for $28 million, or $291 per square foot, in an off-market transaction.

Lereta, a tax and flood services provider, occupies the 96,365-square-foot property. The building was constructed in 1989 and underwent an extensive tenant buildout in 2020.

Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Ken White, Brunson Howard and Brandon White of Newmark represented the seller, while Andrey Mindirgasov of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews