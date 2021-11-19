REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $29.3M Sale of Springfield Corporate Center in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Springfield Corporate Center

Located at 6225 Brandon Ave., Springfield Corporate Center is situated 13.9 miles from Washington, D.C.

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Newmark has arranged the $29.3 million sale of Springfield Corporate Center, a five-story, 138,830-square-foot office building in Springfield. A joint venture between metro Washington, D.C.-based Artemis Real Estate Partners and Washington, D.C.-based MRP Realty sold the property to BGP Enterprises, a Springfield-based commercial real estate investment company. James Cassidy and Jud Ryan of Newmark represented the sellers in the transaction.

Springfield Corporate Center was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including federal government contractors including Computer Systems Center Inc. (CSCI), Novetta Solutions and Volkert.

Built in 1988, Springfield Corporate Center underwent a $2.7 million capital improvement project in 2014 and 2015 that included main lobby renovations, a new fitness center, restroom renovations and cooling tower replacement.

Located at 6225 Brandon Ave., Springfield Corporate Center is situated 13.9 miles from Washington, D.C. The property is also located near Interstates 95, 495 and 395. The Springfield area includes tenants such as National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) at a new $1.7 billion, 2.1-million-square-foot headquarters building at Fort Belvoir North. Just two miles from Springfield Corporate Center, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) relocated to a new 625,000-square-foot headquarters building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  