Newmark Arranges 30,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a 30,000-square-foot office lease at 1185 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, SURMOUNT, a commercial real estate services company focused on net-leased assets, will relocate from 275 Madison Avenue to the entire 30th floor of the building. David Falk, Jason Greenstein and Justin Pollner of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Newmark’s Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Brent Ozarowski, Kevin Sullivan and David Waterman, alongside internal agents Howard Tenenbaum and Gary Rosen, represented the landlord, SL Green.

