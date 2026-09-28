Monday, September 28, 2026
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547-555-Summit-Ave.-Jersey-City
The direct lender of the construction loan for the new multifamily project at 555 Summit Ave. in Jersey City was not disclosed.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Newmark Arranges $310M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Newmark has arranged a $310 million construction loan for an 873-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. The project represents the first of two phases in a larger development at 547-555 Summit Ave. that will ultimately add 1,542 units to the local supply. The firs building at 555 Summit Ave. will rise 47 stories and offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 2,300 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop lounge, clubroom and coworking space. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Max Ralby and Dante DiStefano of Newmark arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Namdar Group.

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