Newmark Arranges $32.5M Sale of Westside Los Angeles Office Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Located in Los Angeles, 640 North Sepulveda features 45,630 square feet of office space.

LOS ANGELES — Newmark has brokered the sale of 640 North Sepulveda Blvd., an office property located in Westside Los Angeles. Vectra Management Group sold the building to an undisclosed buyer for $32.5 million.

Built in 1987, the two-story, 45,630-square-foot office building underwent a $3 million renovation in 2019. The property offers nearly 12,000 square feet of outdoor work and recreation space, including an open courtyard, outdoor patio, barbecue area, basketball court, designated pet area, water features, ping pong tables, fire pit and lounge area. At the time of sale, the building was 27 percent occupied.

Sean Fulp, Ryan Plummer and Mark Schuessler of Newmark represented the seller, while David Kluth and Aliya Coher of Newmark represented the buyer in transaction.