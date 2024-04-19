Friday, April 19, 2024
Newmark Arranges $33.5M Sale of Office Campus in Richmond

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Newmark has arranged the $33.5 million sale of Atlee Station Corporate Campus, an office headquarters campus located along the I-295 beltway in Richmond. Andrew Sandquist, Adam Faulk, J.C. Asensio, Adam Petrillo, Briggs Goldberg, Will Bradley and Mark Williford of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Constructed in 2006, the property comprises a 165,000-square-foot building and an additional 50-acre land parcel. The property recently underwent extensive renovations that included delivery of fully renovated restrooms and common areas, an onsite cafeteria, outdoor patio seating and a fitness center.

