Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Newmark Arranges $34.1M Sale of Industrial Facility in East Los Angeles Area

by Amy Works

COMMERCE, CALIF. — Newmark has negotiated the $34.1 million sale of Holland Flower Market, a Class A industrial facility located at 5555 E. Slauson Ave. in Commerce. Jeff Cannon, Sage Segal and Greg Tippin of Newmark represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal. The seller was also not disclosed.

The 91,010-square-foot asset features 32-foot clear heights, a 9,994-square-foot two-story office component, ESFR fire sprinklers and a fully secured truck court. Additionally, the building includes six dock-high loading positions and one grade-level door. Situated on 3.5 acres, the property offers immediate access to interstates 5 and 710 and proximity to downtown Los Angeles, key railyards and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

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