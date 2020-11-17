Newmark Arranges $34M Sale of Retail Property Leased to Home Depot in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. — Newmark has arranged the $34 million sale of a 120,000-square-foot retail building leased to Home Depot in the Northern New Jersey city of Paterson. The property is situated on 10 acres at 75 McLean Blvd. Matt Berres, Samer Khalil and Steven Schultz of Newmark represented the seller, a private family office, in the transaction. The name and representative of the institutional buyer were not disclosed.