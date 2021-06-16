Newmark Arranges $350M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Office Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $350 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 16 office properties totaling approximately 2 million square feet that are located throughout Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties. The portfolio, which includes both traditional and medical office buildings, was 89.3 percent leased at the time of sale. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark arranged the floating-rate financing through Barclays and Citigroup on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between global alternative investment manager Angelo Gordon and locally based developer The We’re Group.