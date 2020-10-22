REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $36.1M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Beverly Hills

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Retail, Western

139-S-Beverly-Dr-Beverly-Hills-CA

Located at 139 S. Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., the three-story property features 29,735 square feet of retail and office space.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of a mixed-use building located at 139 S. Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills. Sakioka Farms, which owned the asset for more than 70 years, sold the property to Hakim Family for $36.1 million, or $1,216 per square foot.

The three-story building features 29,735 rentable square feet with high-street retail on the ground floor and two levels of office space above. Additionally, the asset features a surface parking area.

Kevin Shannon, Rob Hannan, Ken White, Laura Stumm, Michael Moll, Sean Fulp and Jay Luchs of Newmark represented the seller. The buyer, led by Sam Hakim, was self-represented in the deal.

