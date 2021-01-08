Newmark Arranges $4.8M Sale of Adelante Healthcare Plaza in Peoria, Arizona
PEORIA, ARIZ. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Adelante Healthcare Plaza, a two-tenant medical and retail building located at 15525 N. 83rd Ave. in Peoria. A 1031 exchange investor acquired the asset from a private seller for $4.8 million.
Adelante Healthcare and MacMedia occupy the 15,566-square-foot property, with Adelante Healthcare as the anchor tenant. Newmark describes the property as medtail, a term for traditional retail centers that include a heavy mix of medical tenants.
Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the seller, while Geoffrey Turbow of CBRE represented the buyer.
