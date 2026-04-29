Newmark Arranges 40,124 SF Office Lease at 1375 Peachtree in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Newmark has arranged a 40,124-square-foot office lease at 1375 Peachtree, a seven-story, 412,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Atlanta. The tenant, Drew Eckl & Farnham, will move into its new space on the sixth floor this December. The law firm is consolidating and relocating from nearby Truist Plaza.

Craig Kalinowski, Stewart Thrash, Brad Kirschner, R.J. Zurak and Lindsay Kalski of Newmark represented the landlord, Toronto-based FullG CRE Investments Inc., in the lease transaction. John Winter and L.J. Wilhelmi of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

1375 Peachtree recently underwent a capital improvement program that included a modernized façade, lobby transformation, new fitness center and two new food-and-beverage concepts by Hospitality HQ: a modern French brasserie, Brasserie Lundi, and a chef-driven food hall, The Peacherie, both of which are now open.